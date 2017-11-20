My Great Galapagos Trip – Day 9

As a recap, it has been the biggest dream of mine to go to the Galapagos Islands since I was 6 years old. I was incredibly blessed with the opportunity to do so this summer. This post will cover day 9 of the incredible 10-day journey. If you missed the previous posts, you can start the series here.

Day 9 (Santiago Island and Bartholomew Island): Today started with a beach day spent on Santiago Island. We were given around an hour of free time, which I spend by taking photos of sally lightfoot crabs, diving blue-footed boobies, American oystercatchers, and brown pelicans.

Following the beach day, we were given the opportunity to snorkel in the waters. We were able to see a large sting ray and a moray eel. The entire ocean floor was covered with various sea stars and sea cucumbers. It was truly an impressive sight.

We hopped back on the boat to change and head to Bartholomew Island, where we were able to see Pinnacle Rock. To get to the summit and get the perfect view, we had to hike up over 370 stairs. The view was absolutely worth the difficult hike! The beautiful blue water could make anyone fall in love with the island. This little island was packed with lava lizards, lava cactus, and a little plant called Tequilia nesiotica (common name Tequilia).

After hiking back down all of the stairs, we had a second snorkel where we were finally able to swim with sharks! There were four white-tip reef sharks in the water, and I was able to spend a good amount of time swimming above them and just enjoying the way they maneuvered through the water.

During both snorkels, Victor, one of our tour guides, would swim through underwater caves. I would have loved to do this, but my free-diving skills are sub-par at best.

During this second snorkel, we saw more starfish than we could count! They littered the ocean floor!

Along with all of the starfish, we saw a plethora of other neat things!

After getting out of the water, we hopped back on the boat. We were given the opportunity to jump off the roof of the yacht. Now, I have an extreme fear of heights, so I had to overcome a lot to talk myself into doing it, but you’re only in the Galapagos once! It was a 25 foot drop, and it was SO MUCH FUN! If you ever get the opportunity to do this, do it! You won’t regret it! It was the best way to end an incredible day!

The night concluded with two very large Galapagos sharks swimming right next to the boat. I didn’t get any pictures, but talk about paradise!

Up next, Day 10: North Seymour Island and Baltra Island!