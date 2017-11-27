My Great Galapagos Trip – Day 10 (The Conclusion)

As a recap, it has been the biggest dream of mine to go to the Galapagos Islands since I was 6 years old. I was incredibly blessed with the opportunity to do so this summer. This post will cover the final day of the incredible 10-day journey. If you missed the previous posts, you can start the series here.

This day marks the saddest day of the best trip I have ever taken. Today was the day I had to leave the place that I have been dreaming about since I was 6 years old. Reading back through my travel journal, I am brought back to incredible sadness I felt on this day. The bags were all packed the night before so that we could wake up early this day for one final Galapagos adventure.

Day 10 (North Seymour Island and Baltra Island): We left the yacht at 6 AM to ride to the island. We were able to witness the most incredible sunrise on the ride over while there were frigatebirds and blue-footed boobies flying all around us.

Upon arrival, we were immediately greeted by swallowtail gulls and brown noddies. Over our ten days in the islands, these had become a common sight. A few meters away, a blue-footed booby sat calmly on her nest. Our tour guide explained that both male and female boobies take turn sitting on the eggs while the partner is out hunting. If something happens to the partner, the eggs (or chicks if hatched) will be abandoned. Blue-Footed Boobies normally have nests of two eggs, but nests of one or three eggs are not uncommon. This beautiful female stood up and allowed us to gaze upon her nest of two beautiful eggs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Further along the trail, we were also able to see a second nest of two eggs and a female with a young chick.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We got up close with several blue-footed boobies, and even saw one male attempting to court a female through stomping, dancing, and offering sticks as gifts. He did not seem to be successful in his attempt, especially after a second male started trying to impress the female.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One of the animal photos you see most from the Galapagos Islands is of the frigatebirds with their bright red gular sacs inflated. This was something I had really wanted to see, and luckily, we were finally able to see it here on North Seymour! There were several male, female, and juvenile figatebirds all over the island. They were all absolutely gorgeous!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Land iguanas and Galapagos sea lions also call this beautiful island home. I don’t think I could ever get sick of seeing these beautiful animals.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The ride back to the boat was sad. We had to load up all of the suitcases and ride over to Baltra island for our flight. Saying goodbye to our incredible crew was not an easy task as they are all absolutely incredible people. I finished all last-minute shopping at the airport before the flight. The rest of the trip was uneventful. We flew back to Miami, and after an hour and a half train ride, I had made it home from the best trip I have ever taken.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This marks the end of this series! For those of you who have followed along with me on this incredible journey, I thank you. Going back through all of my photos, journal entries, and videos has allowed me to relive my biggest dream over and over again. Even though this item is now checked off, the best part about bucket lists is there is always something new to check off! There will always be more adventures to take!

A couple of questions for you (answer any and/or all):

What is your number one bucket list item? What is the next item you will check off? What was your favorite trip you have ever taken? Is there anything in particular you would like me to write about?

Thank you all!