The Ultimate Adventure/Hiking Sandals!

Have you ever found a pair of shoes that you just absolutely fall in love with and feel the need to share them with the entire world? Well, I have, so here we go! Just so everyone knows, I don’t receive any money or reimbursement of any kind for this review. These are my 100% honest opinions, but I will provide you with links in case I do persuade you to make the best decision of your life. That should tell you how much I love these!

If you have never heard of the brand, Teva, it is about time you looked them up! I’m one of those people who stresses about packing for trips, especially to places I’ve never been before. I’m almost always one of the over-packer types. For this reason, I did my research on what exactly to pack (especially regarding camera gear) prior to my great Galapagos trip, which you can read about here. I was lucky enough to stumble upon a post written by Andy over at Muench Workshops’ blog back in June of 2013. He listed very clearly everything he recommended as far as camera gear, clothing, and shoes goes. You can read his post here. I’m extremely glad I found this post because I had never even heard of Tevas prior to it!

The Tevas that I picked are called the Tirra (model 4266) in the “chocolate chip” color. You can find them on Amazon here (only $56 for this color!), and on the Teva website here (they are $70).

When in the Galapagos, several of your “landings” (AKA when you get off the boats onto the islands) are “wet landings.” This means you will step out into knee-high (for me, crotch-high) water. For this reason, it is really beneficial to have a shoe that is able to get wet but still be comfortable enough in which to hike around. My Tevas were PERFECT for this. I purchased them specifically for this reason, and I wore them almost the entire trip minus the volcano hike and one day of lava rock explorations.

Now, I am a very frugal person. I do not like to spend a lot of money on material things. However, you get what you pay for, and even after the trip, I wear my Tevas ALL THE TIME! I wear them while herping, in the swamps, in ponds, in the ocean, and even in snow (with socks, of course –– no shame). They are extremely comfortable shoes, and they are so durable. I’ve had mine caked in mud, sand, snow, etc. and it only takes a quick hose-off and a quick dry, and they are ready to go!

If you are ever in need of a new pair of sandals, I would highly recommend these. Even after all of my explorations, my Tevas are still in fantastic shape, and I don’t plan on getting rid of them anytime soon. The only thing I will warn about is that the first few days I wore them, they did give me a blister on my ankle (I only ever wore tennis shoes, flip-flops, or boots before I got these). However, since it healed, I’ve never had another problem with them.

What do you think? Have I intrigued you? Are there any shoes that you have fallen in love with and want to share with the world?