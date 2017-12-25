500 FOLLOWERS GIVEAWAY!

Hello everyone! I am blown away that I have finally reached 500 followers! I definitely owe most of this success to Ben Huberman at Discover. I was lucky enough to get featured on November 20, 2017. In a matter of hours, I went from 67 to over 400 followers. I was not expecting to reach 500 for years, so the fact that it happened so fast has really been humbling and amazing.

For a long time, I’ve planned to do a giveaway as soon as I reached 500 followers. Christmas is a time for giving, so I am so grateful that this year, my 500 mark just happened to fall around Christmas Day!

I am really excited about this giveaway! I hope that all of you are as well! This giveaway consists of 4 pieces: a travel journal, Paper Mate Inkjoy Gel Pens, and a matching luggage tag and passport holder set.

The main piece is the travel journal. It is so easy to forget the emotions we felt and the things we saw while traveling and exploring, so it is so good to write those down to be able to relive them in the future. To see how I use my travel journal, see my post about it here.

Next, I have a set of colorful Paper Mate Inkjoy Gel Pens. I am the PICKIEST person when it comes to pens, and I absolutely LOVE these! They dry extremely fast (great for you lefties out there) and are so colorful! They are great for writing and decorating your journals!

Finally, I have a matching luggage tag and passport holder set. As I’m sure you know by my blog name, I love all things adventure, so the fact that these say “And So The Adventure Begins” drew my attention right away! Plus the colors make them easily identifiable!

Unfortunately, this giveaway is only open to U.S. residents. I am not in a place where I can afford to ship to other countries right now, but that is definitely a possibility for the next giveaway! New followers are welcome to enter! Entering is simple. All you need to do is comment below and tell me what your favorite part of Christmas is. To enter, you must be following me. You can follow me in one of two ways. For those of you who have a WordPress account, please follow on WordPress. If you don’t, please follow using your email (just write your email in the space that says “Follow Blog via Email”)!

The giveaway will be open for 2 weeks. All of the names will be written down and placed into a hat. I will draw one name out of the hat and announce the winner here on January 8th! At this point, you will have 48 hours to respond. If you don’t respond within 48 hours, I will draw another name. Best of luck to all of you! I am looking forward to hearing about your favorite parts of Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone!