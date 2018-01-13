Giveaway Winner Announcement!

Hello again everyone! To everyone that participated in my giveaway, I thank you! I apologize for being later than expected in my announcement. as I’m sure you all understand, life tends to get in the way sometimes and time slips away. However, I was finally able to do the drawing, and we do have a winner!

As mentioned in the giveaway announcement post, all names of those who entered were placed into a hat, and one would be drawn at random.

And the winner is …

Kelli over at Blush and Brews! If you aren’t following her, definitely go over and check out her blog! Congratulations, Kelli! As a reminder, here is what you win:

To claim your prize, please email me or message me on Facebook!

Thank you to all of my amazing followers that made this giveaway possible! I look forward to more giveaways in the future for all of you wonderful people!

Do you have any suggestions for items that should be included in the next giveaway? Leave them in the comments below!

